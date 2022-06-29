Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,762 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,826,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,482 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,704.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,057,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,765,000 after purchasing an additional 998,690 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,124,000 after purchasing an additional 962,918 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,076,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,402,000 after purchasing an additional 517,258 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,559,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,447,000 after purchasing an additional 454,486 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR opened at $65.75 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $85.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.99.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

