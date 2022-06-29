Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,878 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,914,460,000 after acquiring an additional 564,493 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,701,429,000 after acquiring an additional 655,371 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,666 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $2,689,030,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Shares of CRM stock opened at $171.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.59 billion, a PE ratio of 166.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.28.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,111,025.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.58, for a total value of $486,634.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,918,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,118,521,430.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,443 shares of company stock worth $19,777,846 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.