Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.86.

NYSE:GD opened at $220.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $182.66 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.85.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.15%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

