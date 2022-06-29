Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $476,000 in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 745.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,950,000 after purchasing an additional 678,780 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,345,000 after acquiring an additional 495,490 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,138,000 after acquiring an additional 304,243 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,409,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 229.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 425,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,323,000 after acquiring an additional 296,008 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total transaction of $2,443,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,463.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $155,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,744,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,204,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 873,990 shares of company stock valued at $98,625,867 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AutoNation from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.71.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $115.81 on Wednesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $133.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.11.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.39. AutoNation had a return on equity of 59.93% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 23.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.