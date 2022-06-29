Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New $831,000 Investment in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TER. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,189,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,248,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 385.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,190,000 after acquiring an additional 413,694 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,159,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 590,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,505,000 after acquiring an additional 285,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

NASDAQ TER opened at $95.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.66 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.77 and its 200 day moving average is $120.61.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.18%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TER shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.88.

Teradyne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.