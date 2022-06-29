Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,875 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 24,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 31,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 660.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 21,442 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $107.03 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $144.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

