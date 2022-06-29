Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes $286,000 Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,599,903,000 after buying an additional 524,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,423,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,389,971,000 after buying an additional 117,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $588,268,000 after buying an additional 41,781 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $467,596,000 after buying an additional 152,947 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,280,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $402,218,000 after purchasing an additional 30,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH opened at $235.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.44 and its 200-day moving average is $265.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $212.40 and a 12-month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

LH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.72.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

