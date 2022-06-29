Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes $407,000 Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,883 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LUV opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average is $43.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $34.36 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.72) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

LUV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.56.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

