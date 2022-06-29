Conceal (CCX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6,317.00

Conceal (CCX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Conceal has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $6,317.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Conceal has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000575 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,179.23 or 1.00089003 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00036771 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00224877 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00244070 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00115050 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00075348 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004767 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,338,174 coins and its circulating supply is 12,436,854 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

