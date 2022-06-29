Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 39 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,859,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,933,476,000 after acquiring an additional 79,955 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,506,000 after acquiring an additional 712,630 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,662,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,379,000 after acquiring an additional 30,989 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,649,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $854,352,000 after acquiring an additional 173,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,204,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,144,000 after buying an additional 168,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $283.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $301.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.88. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

