Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 841 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $91.89 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.26 and its 200 day moving average is $82.80. The firm has a market cap of $232.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.37%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

