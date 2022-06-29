Concord Wealth Partners Has $521,000 Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Argus lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.29.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC opened at $159.75 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.51 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

