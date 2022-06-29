Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 449,093 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 21,243.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 449,093 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 1.71% of Saia worth $110,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Saia by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $425,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Saia by 697.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

NASDAQ SAIA traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,842. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.29. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.03 and a twelve month high of $365.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.28. Saia had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $661.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Saia’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAIA shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Saia from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Saia from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Saia from $347.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.13.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

