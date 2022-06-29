Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 17,232 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,203,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,232 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 1.14% of Floor & Decor worth $97,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at about $379,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 40.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 4.2% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 240,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,504,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FND traded down $2.01 on Wednesday, reaching $65.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,274. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.91 and a 12-month high of $145.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.71.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FND. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $137.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.92.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

