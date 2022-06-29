Congress Asset Management Co. MA Decreases Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,825 shares during the quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services comprises about 1.2% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.47% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $144,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,094,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,796,302,000 after acquiring an additional 664,275 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,455,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,620,762,000 after acquiring an additional 54,510 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,514,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $710,469,000 after acquiring an additional 72,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $646,546,000 after acquiring an additional 40,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,338,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $627,811,000 after acquiring an additional 105,397 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

NYSE WST traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $297.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.89 and a 1 year high of $475.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $308.07 and a 200-day moving average of $369.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

