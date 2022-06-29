Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $103.51 Million Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 673,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $103,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 632.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTWO stock traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.66. The company had a trading volume of 24,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,945. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $195.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTWO. TheStreet downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.70.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,879 shares of company stock worth $21,944,327. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

