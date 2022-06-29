Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $120.64 Million Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,010,461 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,313 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.63% of Akamai Technologies worth $120,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,467 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,627 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 329,453 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $38,557,000 after buying an additional 22,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 148,470 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $17,377,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $1,190,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,601.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $394,280.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,972.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,867 shares of company stock valued at $3,966,608 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AKAM stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.82. The company had a trading volume of 19,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,677. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.99 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.22.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $903.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.46%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

