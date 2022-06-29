Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $133.11 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,060,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Copart accounts for about 1.1% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.45% of Copart worth $133,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Copart by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Copart by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Copart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its stake in Copart by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Copart by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.31. 4,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.47. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.42.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

