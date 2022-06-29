Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 605,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,946 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $70,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $1,078,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 213,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,645,000 after buying an additional 16,448 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

PYPL traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $71.05. 259,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,975,283. The stock has a market cap of $82.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.47 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

