Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 105,199 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 464,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 105,199 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 1.16% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $92,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

HII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

Shares of HII traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $213.82. 6,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,457. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.50 and a 52 week high of $228.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.78.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total transaction of $878,133.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,213.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

