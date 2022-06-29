Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 99,386 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,399,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99,386 shares during the quarter. Raymond James accounts for about 1.3% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $153,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 1,780.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RJF traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,070. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.87. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $81.96 and a twelve month high of $117.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.07). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RJF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.87.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $601,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,870.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

