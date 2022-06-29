ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Holdings Trimmed by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,885 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up about 3.0% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 76.7% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 12,028 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,188 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the first quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 542,695 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $54,269,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $95.31. 40,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,741,701. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.85. The stock has a market cap of $123.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.76.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

