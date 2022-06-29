Contrasting CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) and Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) and Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CubeSmart and Two Harbors Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CubeSmart 0 3 2 1 2.67 Two Harbors Investment 0 5 1 0 2.17

CubeSmart presently has a consensus target price of $53.17, suggesting a potential upside of 21.14%. Two Harbors Investment has a consensus target price of $5.81, suggesting a potential upside of 15.93%. Given CubeSmart’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CubeSmart is more favorable than Two Harbors Investment.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CubeSmart and Two Harbors Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CubeSmart $657.81 million 14.97 $223.48 million $1.05 41.80 Two Harbors Investment $168.60 million 10.23 $187.23 million $0.37 13.54

CubeSmart has higher revenue and earnings than Two Harbors Investment. Two Harbors Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CubeSmart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.9% of CubeSmart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of Two Harbors Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of CubeSmart shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Two Harbors Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

CubeSmart has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Two Harbors Investment has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CubeSmart and Two Harbors Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CubeSmart 26.65% 10.78% 4.56% Two Harbors Investment 147.67% 16.21% 2.61%

Dividends

CubeSmart pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Two Harbors Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.6%. CubeSmart pays out 163.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Two Harbors Investment pays out 183.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CubeSmart has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Summary

CubeSmart beats Two Harbors Investment on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CubeSmart (Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

About Two Harbors Investment (Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company must distribute at least 90% of annual taxable income to its stockholders. Two Harbors Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

