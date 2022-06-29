Cover Technologies (OTCMKTS:MGPRF) Shares Up 5.7%

Cover Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGPRF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 1,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.31.

Cover Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MGPRF)

Cover Technologies Inc engages in the development and commercialization of industrial products and solutions technologies for the processing and production of magnesium metal and related compounds, by-products, and co-products from serpentinite tailings. It also provides disinfectant and cleaning solutions.

