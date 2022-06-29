Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $25.75. Approximately 6,671 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 438,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

COWN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cowen from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Cowen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cowen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $701.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.44.

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.74. Cowen had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $331.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.79%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Cowen during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

