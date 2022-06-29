CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of CPI Card Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMTS – Get Rating) were down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.57 and last traded at $16.90. Approximately 13,242 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 20,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.46. The stock has a market cap of $190.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.34.

CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $111.42 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMTS. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in CPI Card Group in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CPI Card Group in the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in CPI Card Group in the 3rd quarter worth $3,944,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in CPI Card Group in the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CPI Card Group in the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS)

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

