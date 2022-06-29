CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of CPI Card Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMTS – Get Rating) were down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.57 and last traded at $16.90. Approximately 13,242 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 20,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.46. The stock has a market cap of $190.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.34.
CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $111.42 million during the quarter.
About CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS)
CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CPI Card Group (PMTS)
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
- Don’t Bet On A Rebound In Unifirst, Yet
- Booking Holding’s Stock To Benefit As Borders Open Up Again
- Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal
- Should Nike (NYSE: NKE) Be In Your Portfolio For The Rest Of 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.