Credits Tops One Day Trading Volume of $77,787.00 (CS)

Credits (CS) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 29th. One Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Credits has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Credits has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $77,787.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000109 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.