Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.31

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.31 and traded as low as $23.95. Criteo shares last traded at $24.30, with a volume of 68,646 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRTO. Benchmark began coverage on Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Criteo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Criteo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Criteo from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.74.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Criteo had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Criteo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Criteo by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Criteo by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Criteo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Criteo by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

