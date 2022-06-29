Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.31

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.31 and traded as low as $23.95. Criteo shares last traded at $24.30, with a volume of 68,646 shares traded.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CRTO. Benchmark began coverage on Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Criteo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Criteo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Criteo from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.74.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Criteo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Criteo by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Criteo by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Criteo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Criteo by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO)
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
