Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cybin in a report released on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.09). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cybin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cybin’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Get Cybin alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cybin in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYBN opened at $0.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.91. Cybin has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $3.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBN. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Cybin during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cybin during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,036,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cybin during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,646,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cybin by 749.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 74,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Cybin by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cybin (Get Rating)

Cybin Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine for treating anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a discovery-phase phenethylamine derivative to treat neuroinflammation and psychiatric conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.