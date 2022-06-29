Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.05.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Dada Nexus from $18.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Dada Nexus stock opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average is $9.28. Dada Nexus has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $31.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 97,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 4.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dada Nexus (Get Rating)

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.