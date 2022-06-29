Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Increased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $20,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHR. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.08.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,272. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $183.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.54.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.57%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

