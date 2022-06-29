Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.20

Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.25.

Datatec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Westcon International; Logicalis; and Corporate, Management Consulting and Financial Services. The Westcon International segment distributes security, networking, collaboration, networking and data centre, and cloud products, as well as global deployment and services.

