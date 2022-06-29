Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT) Trading 2.2% Higher

Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.15 and last traded at $16.91. 28,565 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $16.55.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.84.
