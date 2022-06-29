DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

DCP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded DCP Midstream from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on DCP Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Shares of DCP Midstream stock opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 2.94. DCP Midstream has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $39.54.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 90.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 181.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 927,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,112,000 after acquiring an additional 597,753 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,109,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,789,000 after acquiring an additional 112,183 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 43.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 11,632 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 0.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 2.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,090,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $170,848,000 after buying an additional 109,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.