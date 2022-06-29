DecentBet (DBET) Price Tops $0.0002

DecentBet (DBET) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 29th. In the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DecentBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DecentBet has a total market cap of $35,038.19 and approximately $26.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004990 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,038.02 or 0.99973814 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008902 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004991 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002547 BTC.

About DecentBet

DBET is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

