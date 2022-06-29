Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,613,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,994,236,000 after purchasing an additional 102,269 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $959,748,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,127,000 after purchasing an additional 593,336 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,654,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,402,000 after purchasing an additional 133,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,318,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,223,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DE opened at $309.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $356.88 and its 200-day moving average is $373.92. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $295.59 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The firm has a market cap of $94.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $396.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.06.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

