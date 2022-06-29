Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Rating) were up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.62 and last traded at $11.57. Approximately 33,644 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 46,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.64.

Get Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 28,317 shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.41 per share, for a total transaction of $351,413.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 467,957 shares of company stock worth $5,550,341 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 4,259.0% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,513,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,791,000 after buying an additional 2,455,503 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 218.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 817,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 560,843 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $2,044,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 106.4% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 278,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 143,647 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 97.8% in the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 274,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 135,539 shares in the last quarter. 24.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:VFL)

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.