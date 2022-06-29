Denali Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Denali Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in MetLife by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in MetLife by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 442,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,320,000 after purchasing an additional 167,147 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $1,523,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MET opened at $63.74 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $73.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.40.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.45.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

