Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Price Target to GBX 560

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 580 ($7.12) to GBX 560 ($6.87) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GLNCY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 620 ($7.61) to GBX 740 ($9.08) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 550 ($6.75) to GBX 600 ($7.36) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 730 ($8.96) to GBX 770 ($9.45) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 650 ($7.97) to GBX 630 ($7.73) in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $660.00.

Get Glencore alerts:

OTCMKTS:GLNCY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.11. 873,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average is $11.83. Glencore has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.