Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) to Hold

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

OTCMKTS:NTTYY opened at $29.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.14. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $31.92. The company has a market capitalization of $104.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.16.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation provides fixed voice-related, mobile voice-related, IP/packet communications, and system integration services in Japan and internationally. The company's Mobile Communications Business segment offers mobile phone services and related services, including movie and music distribution, e-book, and finance and payment services, as well as smart life area and internet connection services.

