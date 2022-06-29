Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Target Price to $216.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $249.00 to $216.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 80.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FIVE. TheStreet cut shares of Five Below from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.72.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $119.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.87. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.32. Five Below has a 12 month low of $110.83 and a 12 month high of $237.86.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.73 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Offit Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Five Below by 7.9% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Five Below by 1,570.2% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Five Below by 3.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Five Below by 114.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,503,000 after buying an additional 153,367 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Five Below by 34.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,454,000 after buying an additional 21,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

