DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,707 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in DexCom were worth $24,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

In other DexCom news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.77, for a total transaction of $266,332.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.94, for a total value of $109,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,425 shares in the company, valued at $15,584,874.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,922. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DexCom stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.96, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $164.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.97 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DexCom to $90.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on DexCom from $131.25 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research cut their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on DexCom from $157.50 to $131.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.75.

DexCom Company Profile (Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.