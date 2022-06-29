Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,293.33.

Several analysts have commented on DGEAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $2,800.00 target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Diageo to a “sell” rating and set a $3,230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Diageo to a “hold” rating and set a $3,850.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of DGEAF traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.81. 3,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,631. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.84. Diageo has a 52-week low of $40.98 and a 52-week high of $56.10.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

