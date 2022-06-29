Dialight (LON:DIA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $265.00

Dialight plc (LON:DIA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 265 ($3.25) and last traded at GBX 291 ($3.57), with a volume of 40053 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 310 ($3.80).

The stock has a market capitalization of £95.87 million and a P/E ratio of 970.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 335.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 330.91.

Get Dialight alerts:

In other Dialight news, insider Fariyal Khanbabi purchased 4,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.04) per share, with a total value of £14,847.77 ($18,215.89).

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, street, area, and flood lights; LED linear fixtures, such as low profile/top conduit linear, stainless steel linear, glass reinforced polyester linear, battery backup linear, and end-to-end linear; and wall packs/bulkheads products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dialight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.