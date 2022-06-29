Digital Reserve Currency Price Tops $0.0002 (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 29th. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market cap of $192,446.29 and $361.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded up 13.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010379 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00009220 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00186428 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000072 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000301 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Digital Reserve Currency

Digital Reserve Currency (CRYPTO:DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using US dollars.

