Digitalbox (LON:DBOX) Stock Price Up 11%

Digitalbox plc (LON:DBOX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 11% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.90 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.54 ($0.13). Approximately 1,580,556 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 494% from the average daily volume of 266,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.50 ($0.12).
The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of £12.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 11.47.
About Digitalbox (LON:DBOX)
Further Reading
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
- Don’t Bet On A Rebound In Unifirst, Yet
- Should Nike (NYSE: NKE) Be In Your Portfolio For The Rest Of 2022?
- Booking Holding’s Stock To Benefit As Borders Open Up Again
- Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal
Receive News & Ratings for Digitalbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digitalbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.