Digitalbox (LON:DBOX) Stock Price Up 11%

Digitalbox plc (LON:DBOX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 11% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.90 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.54 ($0.13). Approximately 1,580,556 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 494% from the average daily volume of 266,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.50 ($0.12).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of £12.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 11.47.

Get Digitalbox alerts:

About Digitalbox (LON:DBOX)

Digitalbox plc produces and publishes content. It operates Entertainment Daily that produces and publishes online UK entertainment news covering TV, showbiz, and celebrities; The Daily Mash, which produces and publishes online satirical news articles; and The Tab, a student and youth culture site. The company is based in Bath, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digitalbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digitalbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.