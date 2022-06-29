Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Purchased by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Shearwater Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000.

DFAU opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.22. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $33.36.

