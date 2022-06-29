Diploma (LON:DPLM) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,100

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,450 ($30.06) to GBX 2,100 ($25.76) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DPLM. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,290 ($40.36) price target on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diploma to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 2,600 ($31.90) to GBX 2,450 ($30.06) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Diploma from GBX 3,200 ($39.26) to GBX 3,360 ($41.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diploma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,940 ($36.07).

Shares of LON:DPLM opened at GBX 2,254 ($27.65) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.00. Diploma has a 12-month low of GBX 2,090 ($25.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,504 ($42.99). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,513.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,723.45.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

