Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:OOTO) Trading Down 1.9%

Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:OOTO – Get Rating) shares were down 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 304,393 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 194,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares stock. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:OOTO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000. Wolverine Trading LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

