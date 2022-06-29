Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Receives $139.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.63.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

NYSE DFS opened at $97.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $88.02 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.10 and a 200 day moving average of $112.85.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.64. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 14.16%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $354,824,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $225,394,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,099,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,629,000 after purchasing an additional 639,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,347,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,490,000 after purchasing an additional 501,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

